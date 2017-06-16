IPOB berates Osinbajo for neglecting Nnamdi Kanu in peace meeting with South-East leaders

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Thursday expressed their anger at the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for holding a South-East peace and conflict resolution meeting without involving its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. According to the statement released by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, in Akwa, IPOB said those who attended the …

The post IPOB berates Osinbajo for neglecting Nnamdi Kanu in peace meeting with South-East leaders appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

