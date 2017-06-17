Pages Navigation Menu

IPOB directs schools to begin teaching of Biafra history

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has written to schools in South East to commence the use of geography text books with the bight of Biafra to teach history. The group said it had secured the cooperation of Biafran researchers all over the world to pay grants to schools that comply with the directive. It […]

