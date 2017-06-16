IPOB to Osinbajo: Your meeting with Igbo leaders without Kanu unacceptable

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Thursday, berated the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, saying the peace and conflict resolution meeting he held with some Igbo leaders of thought without its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to address the recent hate speech against Ndigbo by some northern groups is unacceptable to them.

A statement issued in Awka, Anambra State, by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, said that those who attended the meeting had no major stake in the conflict intended to be resolved.

Recall that Professor Osinbajo had, Wednesday, met in Abuja with the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the five governors of the South Eastern zone and the leadership of the zone in the National Assembly and other stakeholders from the area following the eviction threat issued by the Arewa Consultative Forum and a coalition of Arewa Youths to all Nigerians of Igbo extraction living in the 19 northern states to vacate the region before October 1st, 2017.

The Acting President had in the meeting said that the Federal Government will not shy away from its responsibilities and vowed that the government would do everything within its power to defend and uphold the terms of the nation’s constitution, which declares that Nigeria is ‘one nation under God.’

He had therefore promised Ndigbo of maximum security wherever they lived in Nigeria.

However, IPOB, in the statement, faulted Osinbajo’s meeting without Nnamdi Kanu whom it said is the major party to the whole issue.

It therefore described Osinbajo’s meeting as having no effect, saying those who attended the meeting were not representing the interest of IPOB members and Ndigbo in general since Kanu who is the sole representative of the Igbo interest was not present at the meeting.

It said “This meeting, we understood, was convened at the instigation of the Nigerian acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, following the political fallout from the hugely successful IPOB sit-at-home order of 30th of May, 2017.

“From time, we firmly resolved that nobody among the governors or politicians can set an agenda for IPOB except our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Therefore, any meeting without the consent of our leader or those nominated by him in a representative capacity, is a complete waste and is unacceptable to IPOB.

“With one or two exceptions and with the greatest respect to the attendees at this Nigeria-sponsored gathering in Abuja, the so-called South-East delegation is in no way representative of the views of the leadership of IPOB worldwide, neither can they claim with any degree of sincerity to be speaking for the masses.

“Therefore, all that Professor Osinbajo has succeeded in achieving with this meeting is to waste scarce resources that could have been channelled towards more useful purposes.

“None of those that attended this meeting with Osinbajo gave the order for people to sit at home on May 30th. So, we are at a loss to understand the justification for their invitation to the meeting to discuss something they knew nothing about.”

The post IPOB to Osinbajo: Your meeting with Igbo leaders without Kanu unacceptable appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

