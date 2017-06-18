Iran calls missile attack on Syria militants a wider warning – Belfast Telegraph
Belfast Telegraph
Iran calls missile attack on Syria militants a wider warning
Belfast Telegraph
Iran has said its ballistic missile strike targeting Islamic State in Syria was not only a response to deadly attacks in Tehran, but a powerful message to rival Saudi Arabia and the United States. The launch, which hit Syria's eastern city of Deir el …
