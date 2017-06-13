Iran Qualifies 2018 World Cup Finals After 2-0 Win Over Uzbekistan
Kazmoun opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and then produced the cross from which Taremi sealed the victory in injury time.
It marks the fifth time Iran have qualified for the World Cup finals and the first time they have achieved the feat twice in succession.
The post Iran Qualifies 2018 World Cup Finals After 2-0 Win Over Uzbekistan appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!