Iran Qualifies 2018 World Cup Finals After 2-0 Win Over Uzbekistan

Iran have become the second team to advance through qualifying to reach the 2018 World Cup finals after a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan in Tehran.

Goals from Sardar Kazmoun and Mehdi Taremi earned a victory which secures the Iranians top spot in Asian qualifying group A with two games still to go.

Led by former Manchester United assistant Carlos Queiroz, Iran booked their place in next year’s finals alongside Brazil and hosts Russia. Kazmoun opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and then produced the cross from which Taremi sealed the victory in injury time.

It marks the fifth time Iran have qualified for the World Cup finals and the first time they have achieved the feat twice in succession. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Iran Qualifies 2018 World Cup Finals After 2-0 Win Over Uzbekistan appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

