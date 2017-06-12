Iran qualifies for World Cup with win at home vs Uzbekistan – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Iran qualifies for World Cup with win at home vs Uzbekistan
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran became the second team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup by beating Uzbekistan 2-0 late Monday, sparking celebrations in the streets. It is the first time Iran has qualified for consecutive World Cups, and will be its fifth
Iran book ticket to 2018 World CupVanguard
Soccer: Iran celebrates as national team earns World Cup spotReuters
Federal government backs Australian bid for 2023 Women's World CupThe Sydney Morning Herald
euronews –Press TV –Eurosport.co.uk –Al-Bawaba
all 31 news articles »

