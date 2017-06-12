Iran qualifies for World Cup with win at home vs Uzbekistan – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Iran qualifies for World Cup with win at home vs Uzbekistan
Daily Mail
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran became the second team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup by beating Uzbekistan 2-0 late Monday, sparking celebrations in the streets. It is the first time Iran has qualified for consecutive World Cups, and will be its fifth …
