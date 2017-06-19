Pages Navigation Menu

Irish, British premiers: Post-Brexit border should remain ‘invisible’

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

The leaders of Britain and Ireland agreed on Monday that they want to keep an “invisible” border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Britain leaves the European Union, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said. After talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London, Varadkar said the two governments also want to retain the Common…

