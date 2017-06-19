Irish, British premiers: Post-Brexit border should remain ‘invisible’

The leaders of Britain and Ireland agreed on Monday that they want to keep an “invisible” border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Britain leaves the European Union, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said. After talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London, Varadkar said the two governments also want to retain the Common…

The post Irish, British premiers: Post-Brexit border should remain ‘invisible’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

