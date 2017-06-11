Is 24-hour port operation possible in Nigeria?

Mixed reactions have greeted the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo’s Executive Order for 24-hour operation at the nation’s sea ports. In this report, Maritime Correspondent Oluwakemi Dauda looks at some challenges that may militate against the actualisation of this goal.

It is not for nothing that the nation’s seaports are regarded as the gateway to the nation’s economy. As an import dependent economy, Nigerians rely on imports to drive the economy. The irony, however, is that those involved in port operations in this clime suffer a lot of privations which are too numerous to mention.

From dearth of port infrastructure to policy inconsistencies of government to overbearing attitude of regulators and law enforcement agencies, to mention, are some of the bitter pills operators have to swallow.

A new thinking

It is however instructive to note that there is a new thinking to reverse this otherwise ugly trend at the ports what with the Executive Orders by the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to get the ports working round the clock.

Osinbajo had last week directed: “All agencies currently physically present in Nigerian ports shall within 60 days harmonise their operations into one single inter face station domiciled in one location in the port and implemented by a single joint task force at all times, without prejudice to necessary procedures.”

He went on to direct that the new single inter face station at each port shall capture, track and record information on all goods arriving and departing from Nigeria, and remit captured information to the head of Ministry, Department and Agency, MDA and the head of the National Bureau of Statistics on a weekly basis.

Thumbs up for Executive Order

Thankfully, there has been a groundswell of support by stakeholders who are convinced that the move will turn around the fortunes of the nation’s seaports.

One of those who believe is a timely is the President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Prince Olayiwola Shittu. According to him, if the nation’s port fails to imbibe the 24-hour operation, it would lose its international competitiveness.

Reform measures that will promote the 24-hour operation, he said, must be formulated and implemented urgently to realise the 24-hour operations.

“The Ministry of Transportation and the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) must promptly develop and manage a timetable for achieving 24-hour operation to reduce costs and a reduction of the time between the entry into port and acceptance of delivery from 14 days to one.

“The federal government needs to launch the “common portal for all its agencies’ in the port to complete all import or export procedures with a single input-transmission action at a single site. In this respect, the federal government must ensure that everything that needs to do with cargo clearance needs to be standardised and integrated,” Shittu said.

The spokes man of the Terminal operators Mr Bolaji Akinola said the order is a good development and assured the government and the customers that the concessionaires are ready for the 24-hour operation.

An importer, Mr Johnson Emmanuel said the Executive Order on 24-hour accessibility to the port is a major milestone in the development of the nation’s economy as a global trading partner.

“It would increase the ability of concessionaires to serve the people and businesses of the country, and the sub-region. Trade policy and other reforms will in no doubt help to stimulate foreign direct investment and increase cargo traffic to the port.

“The 24-hour operation service at Apapa port will save port customers’ time and cost and enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian port.

“The time between the entry into port and acceptance of delivery is less than 24 hours at Singapore and up to a day at Korean seaports against 1.7 days at Japanese seaports,” Emmanuel said.

Why 24-hour port operation may not work

Stakeholders have said the Executive Order given by the Acting President would suffer a serious setback without fixing the deplorable roads leading to the ports.

In recent times, the roads that lead to nation’s seaports in Lagos, Warri, Onne, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Sapele have become virtually impassable.

These port access roads have not attracted the attention of the government in the last four years. The state of the roads leading o the Apapa and Ton-Can Island port in Lagos are so bad that some stakeholders have described it as a “shame of a nation.”

The port access roads leading to Nigeria’s busiest ports situated in Lagos is in a sorry state as port users spend hours daily to access or exit the terminals.

Instances abound where containers fall off trucks as a result of the poor state of the port access roads and in the process, vehicles were damaged and innocent lives lost.

Already, importers and exporters have decried the deplorable state of the port access roads, saying that it did not portray Nigeria as a country that is serious and ready to do business outside the oil and gas industry.

According to them, that nothing has been done to fix the roads leading to the nation’s seaports, these past years, showed that the Buhari’s administration has not taken it as priority.

Going by the magnitude of the income that these ports are generating daily, many stakeholders expressed dismay that the Buhari’s administration is yet to give the port access roads the desired attention.

President of Shippers Association, Lagos State (SALS), Mr. Jonathan Nicol, said the deplorable roads linking Apapa Quay and Tin Can Island ports, Apapa was a national disgrace, wondering why the authorities allow things to deteriorate to this level.

“It is an international route and we have expatriates who are seeing the bad port access roads. We have been talking about these access roads for more than three or four years. If you go the Tin Can Island port portion of the road, you will see bad gutters and containers falling off from the trucks conveying them. The Federal Government should have fixed the road and attend to other infrastructure before given the order. But now that the order has been given, we hope the government will find immediate solution to the roads leading to the Apapa ports so that the Executive order would not die a natural death,” he said.

Also, the President, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, said that the 24-hour operation by the government is a misplacement of priority.

“I want the Acting President to come to Apapa and experience what we are going through. Let him not come in a car. Let him come in a helicopter because he cannot access Apapa Port (The port we refer to as the gateway to the economy) with his car. So, the talk about 24-hour operation will not work. I think it is a misplacement of priority. If there is a security alert, how will the security operatives move? All those that work in Apapa come to work on motorbike. We don’t use vehicles again. So, this is not the best time o introduce the policy,” he said.

Another importer, Mr Nelson Olatubosun however, said the order may not work as planned, unless the government addresses some of the major challenges facing the port.

Olatubosun identified, poor power supply, unstable data processing system and insecurity as some of the major factors responsible for the inability of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to clear goods within 24-hour.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola and the NPA, he said, must address the issue to make the policy practicable.

Investigation revealed while work at the Apapa Ports in the day has been epileptic due to the server failure, at night, work is paralysed by poor power supply. As a result, the Customs relies on generator to power some of their offices while some use rechargeable lamps.

A senior Customs officer, who craved anonymity, said there must be constant power supply if the government wants to achieve its objectives on the 24-hour cargo clearance.

The officer alleged that most of the time, clearing agents, importers and releasing and officials of the shipping companies, were not on ground to perform their duty at night, adding that their absence would stall the new policy by the government.

Also, an importer, Mr Leke Ayeni, said the refusal of customs officials to discharge their duties promptly would affect the clearing of goods within 24-hour.

Such attitude, Ayeni said, would make it difficult for importers and agents to do the necessary documentations at the ports.

According to him, officials are unable to access necessary data due to poor network system. He listed other problems to include poor power supply, and fear of attack by men of the underworld.

Also, an importer and maritime lawyer, Mr Felix Aborisade, queried the government for not putting in place measures that would bring about 24-hour cargo clearance in the ports.

“For the policy on 24-hour cargo clearance to succeed, the government needs to assure the agents of their safety when they want to collect their goods in the night. When the cleared goods are not safe during the day, is it in the night that such goods would be safe?” he asked.

Aborisade said order, if properly managed, would bring significant benefit to importers and makes the nation’s sea port one of the best in the world for introducing such a forward-thinking initiative.

Incentives for 24-hour operations

The acquisition of four 60-tonnes buller-pull tug boats with state-of-the-art equipment and fully computerised engines by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Aborisade and other stakeholders said, would boost the 24-hour operations at the port for the first time in many decades.

The acquisition of the equipment, they said, would boost efficiency and increase government revenue at the ports.

The boats, it was gathered, worth over $30million.

The boats are Mt Daura, Mt Ubima, Mt Uromi and Mt Majaya and they were built by DAMEN engineering, Netherlands under strict supervision of International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the engines were said, to have been built by Roll Royce.

They were delivered and moored by Depasa Marine Service Limited at the Continental Shipyard Limited in Apapa.

Most of the terminals, it was learnt, were previously unable to serve vessels at night due to a lack of buoys, lighting and electronic navigation systems.

The new equipment, the operators said, was a good initiative by the NPA.

Speaking at the commissioning of the boats, its Managing Director Ms Hadiza Bala Usman said the acquisition of the boats became necessary because of the change in the world transportation system and the need to meet the increasing demands of stakeholders in Lagos and other Pilotage Districts across the country.

NPA as the landlord, stakeholders said, must ensure that cargo dwell time (CDT), which is the average time a cargo remains in the terminal from the point of discharge to the point it exit the terminal must improved significantly in carrying out the Executive order. Human contact, which breeds corruption in the nation’s seaports, airports and international land borders, the stakeholders said, need to be eliminated based on the 24-hour operation regime announced by the federal government.

Findings revealed that about 90 per cent of goods are still subjected to physical examination by the Customs Service rather than using latest mobile and fixed scanners technology. The Apapa ports lack high tech infrastructure and other basic items. The Federal Government, operators said, is aware that scanners at the ports are not functional and should have addressed it before issuing the order. The lack of the equipment, they said, results in massive inefficiency at the ports where crude and manual examination is the in thing everyday at ports.

Investigation revealed that the clearing time of goods at the nation’s sea ports is about the longest in the world. While it takes an average of 14 days to clear cargos at Nigerian ports, importers said it takes less than four days to clear cargos in South Africa.

The ANLCA President said lot of deals devoid of transparency and integrity are taking place in the ports that must be addressed before the order can succeed.

According to Shittu, this explains why many men and officers of NCS, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), National Agency for Food and Drugs Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Department of State Security Service (DSS), the police among other government agencies often lobby to be posted to the port because of avoidable and unnecessary human contact going on in the port.

He enjoined the Acting President to speed up action in the rehabilitation of the Lagos port access roads; the building of the loading bay for trucks calling at Apapa and Tin-Can ports and genuine implementation of the Federal Government Single Window Project among others.

Concession agreement

Stakeholder accused the government of not fulfilling its own part of the concession agreement, which they claimed has resulted in the poor state of the ports.

In the concession agreement exclusively obtained by The Nation, there are aspects of government’s provision of common user-facility, which include the ports access road- now in a sorry state- provision of uninterrupted electricity along the road and within the port environment including viable rail network to facilitate cargo movement in and out of the ports. But the government, findings revealed, has not fulfilled its part of the agreement.

Way forward

For the policy to succeed, Aborisade said the NPA and the Nigeria Customs Service must ensure that the manifest is uploaded seven days before the arrival of the vessel, and the Delivery Order be released 48-hour before arrival.

Containers, he said, must be scanned during the discharge process, and a fully automated process be introduced to ensure that government agencies, importers and their clearing agents are kept thoroughly informed at every stage so that port customers will enjoy the benefits of 24-hour operation aided by advanced port system with the latest technology to serve key global markets.

“The Apapa port must be made and seen as a superb infrastructure, with direct highway access 24/7 to attract highly informed and sensitive global customers,” Aborisade said.

He said the nation is almost missing the opportunity of being the sub-regional hub as clearing goods in Togo and Republic of Benin is 40 per cent cheaper.

Aborisade said with Nigeria’s population estimated at over 180million, importers should find the country’s ports attractive enough to do business.

He said in Singapore, a 200,000 capacity ship takes just about two hours to clear while in Nigeria, he alleged that, a 2,000 capacity ship takes 24 hours, adding that with that with this scenario, the nation can never be a preferred hub for cargo destination unless the government does everything within its power to ensure 24-hour operations at the ports with the state-of-the-art equipment.

The President, National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, Lucky Amiwero said the federal government should fix the scanners at the ports; repair port access roads; reduce and remove some charges at the ports; Stop the Dollar payment and push for a Single Window platform, not the multiple Window currently in practice in the ports.

The order, operator said, is good based on the inefficiency at the ports.

