Is Not Only Igbos That Make Up Biafra – IPOB

Basking in the euphoria of the successful sit-at-home protest, which was widely complied with in the five southeastern states, the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), has stated that Biafra is not only for Ndigbo

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, who made this assertion while speaking to Sunday Sun on the outcome of the sit-at-home protest, said the group achieved 100 per cent compliance, and noted that IPOB had always stood on the truth.

He added: “However, this sit-at-home order for Biafra restoration and remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines is not an Igbo affair only. Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu issued the sit-at-home order, which was obeyed everywhere, when he was in prison.



“He never said we should honour and remember those that died in Igboland only. He ordered that Biafrans and IPOB members worldwide must honour and remember those who died and paid the ultimate price during the genocidal war against the people of Biafra from 1967 to 1970, bearing in mind that not only Ndigbo make up Biafra nation. What happened during the sit-at-home order on 30th May 2017 will show you that Biafra is not only for Igbo.”



He attributed the success of the sit-at-home protest to the genuine commitment of the group to the Biafra struggle. Commenting on what the group would do as a follow up to the successful protest, Powerful said: “We give glory to Almighty God (Chukwu Okike Abiama), who made it possible for our people to live up to our expectations. IPOB is an ordained movement that heaven wants to use to liberate the oppressed people in Biafra, the God Almighty who raised our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will finish it.

“Again, we achieved 100 per cent compliance because IPOB always stands on the truth.

“You may think that people are not seeing what you do but when you call for action then you know whether you are on the right track. People have seen the truth in IPOB; that is the secret.

“IPOB is a worldwide freedom fighting movement that has leadership that directs the affairs of the group. We don’t just open our mouth and talk like market women.

“When we want to take up any new action we must announce it to the world and people will understand what we are about to do and which we must do and follow it up to the logical conclusion.”

When prodded to comment on the issue of referendum, which the self-determination groups also raised in the run-up to the activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Biafran independence in 1967, he said: “Well, I can’t say much about the referendum issue, but as I said before, we are IPOB which is big enough for somebody or group to set an agenda for us and we don’t talk without following it up to the logical conclusion.

By the time IPOB will be fully prepared for referendum the whole world will understand that we have come for that.

We are waiting for the order from the highest command of IPOB. Everybody must know that we believe in action not talking.”

“To be honest with you Ebonyi complied in line with the order. IPOB is a formidable group no matter the threats from the Nigerian Government, we decided to follow it but we only stand to get Biafra without a single shot. All the places in Ebonyi were totally scanty during the sit at home order.

The post Is Not Only Igbos That Make Up Biafra – IPOB appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

