Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Isco primed for final flourish in Cardiff after bits-and-pieces start to life at Real – The Guardian

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Isco primed for final flourish in Cardiff after bits-and-pieces start to life at Real
The Guardian
Isco takes his chance for Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, a controversial 4-2 win after extra time. Photograph: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images. Real Madrid …
Women's Champions League final: Lyon 0-0 Paris St-Germain (7-6 pens)BBC Sport
Buchanan becomes 1st Canadian to lift Champions League trophyCBC.ca
Lyon goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi stars in Women's Champions League Final penalty shootout win vs PSGEvening Standard
UEFA.com –WalesOnline –FIFA.com –Vanguard
all 114 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.