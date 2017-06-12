Isiaka Adeleke: APC postpones Osun West by-election primary

The All Progressive Congress(APC) primary earlier slated for Monday June 12, to pick a candidate for the vacant senatorial district in Osun West has been postponed till Tuesday, June 13. The postponement became necessary following appeal by a commissioner in the state, Sen. Mudashir Hussein, who is one of the two aspirants scrambling to clinch […]

Isiaka Adeleke: APC postpones Osun West by-election primary

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

