Isiaka Adeleke’s brother clinches PDP ticket for Osun West by-election

DR ADEMOLA Adeleke has emerged the flag bearer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 8 by-election in the Osun West senatorial district. Adeleke clinched the ticket after other aspirants in the race unanimously stepped down for him. A former senator, Sunkanmi Akinlabi and a retired Army Officer, Colonel Olayiwola Falabi who are […]

