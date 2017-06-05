Isiala Adeleke: 20 aspirants battle for vacant seat

Following the demise of the late senator representing Osun West Senatorial district, Isiaka Adeleke, and the subsequent declaration of his seat vacant by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), no fewer than 20 aspirants have expressed interest to occupy the vacant seat. The scramble for the vacant sea became more pronounced as the Independent National […]

Isiala Adeleke: 20 aspirants battle for vacant seat

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

