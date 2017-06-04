ISIS claims responsibility for London attack

Islamic State, ISIS has claimed responsibility for Saturday night’s attack in London which killed seven people and wounded dozens. The militant group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in a statement posted by media aganecy associated with it, Amaq said on Sunday. “A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack,” a statement posted on Amaq’s media page said.

