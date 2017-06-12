Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in airstrike

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ISIS leader​, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been reportedly killed in an air strike. Syrian state television ​says t​he world’s most wanted terrorist was ​reportedly ​blasted with heavy artillery while in the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa. Th​is is as​ US-backed Syrian fighters seized a second district of Raqa on Sunday and launched a renewed assault on […]

ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in airstrike

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.