ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in airstrike
ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been reportedly killed in an air strike. Syrian state television says the world’s most wanted terrorist was reportedly blasted with heavy artillery while in the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa. This is as US-backed Syrian fighters seized a second district of Raqa on Sunday and launched a renewed assault on […]
