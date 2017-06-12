ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in airstrike

ISIS leader​, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been reportedly killed in an air strike. Syrian state television ​says t​he world’s most wanted terrorist was ​reportedly ​blasted with heavy artillery while in the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa. Th​is is as​ US-backed Syrian fighters seized a second district of Raqa on Sunday and launched a renewed assault on […]

ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in airstrike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

