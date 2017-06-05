Pages Navigation Menu

ISIS thugs smash statues and rip up pictures of the Pope before torching church in religious rampage

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

ISIS extremists embarked on a sacrilegious rampage by smashing statues and ripping up pictures of the Pope before they torched a church. Jihadists were filmed stomping on crucifixes and destroying Catholic effigies in the church, believed to be in the besieged city of Marawi in the Philippines. The footage was published by ISIS’s Amaq News […]

