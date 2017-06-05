Pages Navigation Menu

Islamic group takes responsibility of London attack

The Islamic State group has taken full responsibility for the London attacks, which left seven people dead, an online news agency affiliated with the jihadists said Monday. A “detachment of fighters from Islamic state carried out London attacks yesterday” the Aamaq news agency said, referring to Saturday’s assault which saw three men in a van …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

