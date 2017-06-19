Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Bauchi, renews call for polio eradication

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ISLAMIC scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has appealed to Muslim parents to continue presenting their children for immunisation against polio. Sheikh Bauchi, who said he had been a member of a committee working against the spread of the wild polio virus, stated this when the Kaduna State Coordinator of Journalists Initiative on Immunisation Against Polio, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.