Islamist terrorism in Europe killed 135 in 2016 – Europol

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The European Law Enforcement Agency, Europol, said on Thursday that the continent had been struck by “an unprecedented form’’ of terrorism in the past two years. Some 135 people had died in 2016 as a result of Islamist terrorism in Europe, Europol said in a report released in the Hague. Islamists had carried out 13…

