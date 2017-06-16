Island Club, an example of religious tolerance – Chair

The chairman of Island Club, Lagos, Mr Olabanji Oladapo has said that there is no better example of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence as exemplified in Island Club, urging leaders at various levels to eschew all forms of religious and ethnic prejudice.

He stated this at the 33rd Ramadan lecture organised by the prestigious club last Sunday in Lagos.

Oladapo, a Christian who was decked in Muslim regalia at the occasion was renamed Muhammed by the Guest lecturer, Dr AbdulKabir Paramole who spoke on “Family Values – Islamic Perspectives.”

Speaking at the occasion, Oladapo said: “…let me reiterate that there is no better example of a peaceful religious co-existence as exemplified in Island Club, as we have here with Muslims and Christians. This has been a long standing tradition and it is worth emulating in view of its impact-fullness. You can see also that Archbishop Magnus Atilade as well as many christian members were here for the Ramadan lecture. As the Chairman, I am a Christian and we don’t discriminate. We always say, Island club comes first in everything. Again we are totally detribalised in terms of culture.

“Most of our leaders come from here. I remember ex-President Shehu Shagari once said that if our leaders can behave like the Island Club members do, Nigeria will be better in all our activities.

On the biting recession, he advised Nigerians to be inward in their approach to life. “Our major problem is that if you are not in a position to use bicycle, you want to buy a car. We should be contented with what we have.”

“Without doubt, the topic for this year’s Ramadan lecture “Family Values – Islamic Perspectives” could not have been better chosen in view of the obvious decay in our family core value system. A generation where parents are no longer setting the noble pace for their children to follow and emulate. “A generation where family names/linage are no longer protected and respected for selfish gains. Our youths who are meant to be leaders of tomorrow no longer believe in the entity called Nigeria as a result of the absurd and obnoxious avarice of our leaders and many more.”

