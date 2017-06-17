Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Israel’s Grossman wins International Booker Prize – Youngstown Vindicator

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Israel's Grossman wins International Booker Prize
Youngstown Vindicator
Israeli author David Grossman has won the Man Booker International Prize for his novel “A Horse Walks Into a Bar.” The award was announced recently in London. Grossman beat out five other finalists, including fellow Israeli author Amos Oz for the …
Israeli Author Wins Man Booker International PrizeTHISDAY Newspapers
Israeli writer wins Man Booker prizeThe Hans India
The Left Is Saving IsraelHaaretz

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.