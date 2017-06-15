Issa’s Life Is Still Very Complicated In The Teaser For ‘Insecure’ Season 2 – Konbini
|
Konbini
|
Issa's Life Is Still Very Complicated In The Teaser For 'Insecure' Season 2
Konbini
While the TV landscape has never really lacked shows that revolved around white female camaraderie (Broad City, Girls, Grace And Frankie), black women haven't had the benefit of that kind of representation since Girlfriends went off the air in 2008.
'Insecure' Season 2: New Teaser Trailer Arrives Starring Issa Rae
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!