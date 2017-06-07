‘It felt like having a baby’: Thandie Newton says being naked in Westworld was empowering and liberating – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
'It felt like having a baby': Thandie Newton says being naked in Westworld was empowering and liberating
Daily Mail
As a very human-looking android on HBO's sci-fi series Westworld, Thandie Newton spent much of the time naked. And in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Variety's Actors On Actors series, the British actress spoke about how she'd embraced the nudity …
Star Wars: Thandie Newton says Han Solo movie has defied her expectations
Oprah Winfrey & Thandie Newton on 'Westworld,' 'Color Purple' and the 'Terrifying' Part of Acting
Thandie Newton says “Westworld” nude scenes felt like having a baby An error occurred.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!