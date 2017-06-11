It Is Now A Crime To Wear A Barcelona Shirt In Saudi Arabia.. More Details

Barcelona fans in Saudi Arabia could face a A$200,000 fine and up to 15 years behind bars for wearing their team’s colours. Saudi Arabia war against Qatar has deepened with the latest being criminalising wearing a Barcelona shirt in the country. It means that fans wearing a Lionel Messi or Neymar shirt will go to …

