It looks like Toke Makinwa is giving romance another shot – Pulse Nigeria
|
BellaNaija
|
It looks like Toke Makinwa is giving romance another shot
Pulse Nigeria
Makinwa has been radio silent about who she is dating despite rumours linking her to US-based Oluseyi Kuye. Published: 1 minute ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · Toke Makinwa play. Toke Makinwa in Muse Factory. (Instagram) …
Are You Constantly in your Feelings? Toke Makinwa says “Get out of Your own Way” | Watch her New Vlog
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!