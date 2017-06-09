Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“It Will Result In A Nuclear Holocaust,” Vladimir Putin Talks On War Between Russia And US

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin has during an interview with Oscar-winning director, Oliver Stone, revealed that a war between the United States and Russia will lead to a nuclear holocaust in which no single person would survive. Putin while speaking during the interview which is set to air on Showtime next week told Stone: “I…

The post “It Will Result In A Nuclear Holocaust,” Vladimir Putin Talks On War Between Russia And US appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.