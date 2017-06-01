Pages Navigation Menu

Italian FIAT Stirs Excitement in Nigeria

By Daniels Ekugo From all indications, the recent launch of Fiat models in Nigeria will widen Weststar’s market web from luxury automobiles to medium , Mini and super-mini automobile segment, a move that would enable it to slice into the market being enjoyed by the likes of Hyundai, Kia, Nissan and Toyota. FIAT is known for its passion to manufacture cars that represent a progressive automotive future. In October 2014, FCA was listed on the New York and Milan stock exchange thus declaring the merger between Chrysler Group and FIAT automobile companies.

