ITF is owing billions, including unpaid SIWES supervisory, students allowances – DG

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) on Friday said the agency is owing SIWES supervisory and students allowances running into billions of naira. The agency has appealed to the National Assembly to assist in appropriations for the aforementioned. The Director General of ITF, Joseph Ari, made the disclosure when the Senate Committee visited the Headquarters of […]

