It’s A Genocide Notice, Not A Quit Notice
Virtually all reasonable Nigerians have condemned the “Quit Notice” served on Igbos residing in the Northern region of Nigeria by the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups. But if “what’s past is prologue,” we already have a death watch. We have, right now, a countdown to another customized Igbo-targets-only pogrom. It’s only a matter of time…
