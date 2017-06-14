It’s Going From Bad To Worse For That Sodwana Guest House Owner

Andre Slade and Katarina Krizaniova, what an absolute shambles.

Last time we wrote about this pair we were responding to Katarina’s accusations that we were falsely labelling the pair racist and mentally unwell.

We laid out our case HERE, and have yet to hear back from either party. Maybe that’s because they have their hands full with two stories that emerged yesterday, and we’ll start with the case of Slade shooting and killing an unarmed man he found on his property in March.

IOL below:

Slade told The Sunday Times he shot and killed his neighbour, Siyabonga Nsele, after he caught the 26-year-old trying to steal a bottle of wine and some cheese and eggs, and that he was not sorry. “The Bible says to us if he comes into your house at night you may kill him, no matter if he is white or black,” he was reported as saying. But senior researcher with the Institute for Security Studies, Johan Burger, said on Monday: “You can’t just kill someone for simple theft.” …He said South African law did allow for the use of deadly force in self-defence. “But only if that person poses a direct physical threat of serious bodily injury to you or someone else in your presence,” he said. “And there must not be any other escape available to you.” Burger said none of the existing legal defences in South African law seemed to justify Slade – according to his own version – having shot Nsele.

According to Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, investigations into Nsele’s death are ongoing:

Pressed for more clarity, she on Monday said the complainant had “fired a warning shot to stop the suspect from stealing, but he continued”. “Another shot was fired and the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to hospital for medical attention, where he later died,” Gwala said. She said that once Nsele’s murder docket was complete, it would be taken to court for a decision.

Burger believes that as things stand there is enough evidence to arrest Slade, so we’ll keep an eye on that.

The second story also involves some legal woes, Slade’s case against the Roman Catholic Church crashing and burning rather dramatically.

More from TimesLive:

Judge Mokgere Masipa dismissed Slade’s legal challenge on the basis that the Durban High Court does not have jurisdiction over the Vatican‚ and that the form of Slade’s affidavit was incorrect. He will also have to pay the costs of Cardinal Wilfred Napier‚ whose legal representation asked that the case be dismissed.

Remember what we said about Slade and Katarina being, um, somewhat mentally unwell?

In his affidavit in the church matter‚ Slade refers to himself as a renowned author and “the son of God” – and his wife‚ Katarina Krizaniova‚ as “The Holy Spirit”.

“The applicants have proven the respondent [the church] has been on a deliberate crusade of deception toward humanity‚” he claims. Slade claims that the appointment of the Pope is blasphemy‚ and that by supporting the Spanish inquisition the church was party to crimes against humanity. In his papers‚ Slade demands that the church come clean about their “new world agenda”‚ denounce all monarchies as well as release all “scriptures‚ written history and archaeological evidence” in their control. Further‚ he demands that the church withdraw “18‚000 amendments to the bible in admittance to their plagiarism”.

I’m no fan of the Church, but I think someone just needs to relax.

What next? Who knows, but you can bet it’s going to be ‘out there’.

[sources:iol×live]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

