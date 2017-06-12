Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It’s only in Rivers kidnapping is a career – Kogi group replies governor Nyesom Wike

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kogi Sociocultural group, ‘Uja-Ache Igala’ Association has faulted governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for saying that Rivers was safer than Kogi and other states which he mentioned in terms of terrorism. Speaking in Lokoja after an emergency meeting, the group ‘s National Chairman, Chief Goodman Akwu maintained that available statistics in the rate of […]

It’s only in Rivers kidnapping is a career – Kogi group replies governor Nyesom Wike

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.