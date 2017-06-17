‘It’s payback time for Plateau United’

Abia Warriors manager Abdul Usman Biffo has described as payback the top-flight clash against league leaders Plateau United.

The Umuahia Warriors will host the Tin City side in tomorrow’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 25 clash at the Umuahia Township Stadium.The Jos landlords were 2-1 winners over Warriors in the first fixture clash at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos.

Biffo said his side have already mapped out a match plan that will see the Warriors unsettle the Jos landlords.“We will give back to Plateau United in Umuahia what we received in Jos, even with more goals.

“The way we lost the clash in Jos is quite painful, and Plateau United know about it, so it’s payback time.“The match will be very tough but I have absolute confidence in the players to come up top at the end of the day.

“We know we will be confronting the best team in the land according to the league log as leaders.“Plateau United are up there and that’s enough motivation for them to come up with their best performance.

“We are going to psyche the players to give their very best in the clash to ensure we nip the maximum points at stake.”“We do not have injury worries except defender Uche Ossai, who has been down with injury.”

“We have good replacement and sure to field the best legs to get the desired performance,” said the former Niger Tornadoes coach to supersport.com.

Warriors are 12th on the 20-team top-flight log on 32 points, 13 behind leaders and opponents Plateau United.

