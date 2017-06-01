Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ITTF World Championships Quadri through to next round as Oshonaike, Toriola crash out – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

ITTF World Championships Quadri through to next round as Oshonaike, Toriola crash out
Pulse Nigeria
Quadri is through to next round while Oshonaike and Toriola crashed out of the 2017 Liebherr World Championships. Published: 15:53 , Refreshed: 15:56; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Aruna Quadri play Aruna Quadri (Twitter) …
ITTF Championships: Quadri zooms into 2nd round, Oshnaike crashesVanguard
ITTF World Championships: Quadri Advances; Oshonaike,Toriola Crash OutComplete Sports Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.