Ivan Ssemwanga’s life celebrated at farewell party. [Photos]

By Our Reporter

Late city socialite and tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga’s life was celebrated at a farewell party held at Space Lounge on Thursday evening.

However, the event lacked vigor and it appeared like most of the revelers were still in mourning. By midnight, the club had a fair turnout but some of the reserved tables remained empty.

Ssemwanga, who was famous for partying hard and his spendthriftness, passed away in a South African hospital on Thursday, May 25 where he had been admitted in a coma for several days after he suffered a stroke. He died aged 39.

Here are some photos from farewell party.

