Ivorian Footballer Cheick Tiote is Dead

Ivorian defensive midfielder Cheick Tiote is dead. The former Newcastle player died on Monday, June 5, 2017 after he collapsed while training with his team members in Beijing. According to UK Mirror, his agent Emanuele Palladino confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, saying: “I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote passed away today after collapsing […]

