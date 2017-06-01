Ivory Coast legend, Yaya Toure rewarded with new City contract – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports


Ivory Coast legend, Yaya Toure rewarded with new City contract
Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure signed a new one year contract with Manchester City on Thursday, a reward for sterling performances after returning to favour mid-November. Manchester City's Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure (C) celebrates with Manchester …
