Iwobi more expensive than Bafana Bafana
The Nigeria starting XI named to face South Africa in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo yesterday evening cost 47.6 million euros (equivalent of N19.28 billion in Nigerian currency).
According to the experts at transfermarkt.com, the most expensive player in the Super Eagles starting eleven is Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is valued at €14 million, followed by Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi.
The Manchester City striker and Arsenal winger cost ten million euros each.
The entire South Africa starting eleven cost 8.6 million euros (N3.48 billion), €1.4 million less than the market value of Alex Iwobi.
The most expensive player in the Bafana Bafana squad is Montpellier midfielder Keagan Dolly (€1.5 million) and the least expensive is Mamelodi Sundowns’s Zwane, who is valued at €450,000.
Daniel Akpeyi – €0.4 million
Chidozie Awaziem – €2 million
Troost-Ekong – €1 million
Abdullahi Shehu – €450,000
Echiejile – €1 million
Oghenekaro Etebo – €250,000
Wilfred Ndidi – €14 million
Eddy Onazi – €4 million
Kelechi Iheanacho – €10 million
Moses Simon – €4.5 million
Alex Iwobi – €10 million
Total – €47.6 million
Market Value South Africa Starting XI
Kune – €850,000
Mphahlele – €700,000
Langerman – €500,000
Mathoho – €900,000
Hlatshwayo – €800,000
Furman – €600,000
Zungu – €500,000
Zwane – €450,000
Dolly – €1.5 million
Rantie – €1 million
Vilakazi – €800,000
TOTAL – 8.6 million
