Iwobi, Ndidi to flag off 2017-18 Premier league season August 12

Super Eagles duo Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi will open hostilities in the new premier league season all things being equal come August 12, as Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates in the opener.

The duo whose teams finished 6th and 12th respectively in the recently concluded season that saw Chelsea emerging champs, will be hoping that they command regular places in the nucleus of the squad and equally end up in the top four of the 2017-18 season.

Fixtures for the new season were released Wednesday.

Champions Chelsea kick off their title defence with a home game against Burnley while Manchester City, the bookies’ favourites for the crown, are Brighton’s first opponents.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger enjoy home comforts on the opening weekend with Manchester United entertaining West Ham and Arsenal welcoming Leicester to the Emirates.

Last season’s runners-up Tottenham are at Newcastle, while Liverpool go to Watford and Crystal Palace welcome Huddersfield to the big time.

There’s a cracking weekend of derby action in early December and the usual busy festive period to look forward to as well.

Below is the August 12 fixture:

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Stoke City

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Swansea City

Watford v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth

