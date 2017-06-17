Iyanya – Hold On (Dir. by Ogo Okpue) – Daily Post Nigeria
Iyanya – Hold On (Dir. by Ogo Okpue)
Former Triple MG part owner and artiste Iyanya is out with a new video offering for our viewing pleasure. The star who is now signed under the Don Jazzy owned Mavin Records dishes out the official music video for his hit single “Hold On”. When he made …
Iyanya drops beautiful video for 'Hold On'
