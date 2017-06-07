Pages Navigation Menu

Iyanya rounds up “Signature” EP Tour in Nairobi with Scintillating Performance | See Photos

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Music

As part of the arrangements for a short tour to promote his new EP “Signature” in Nairobi by The Temple Management East Africa Office, Iyanya visited some radio and TV stations as well as working on a few collaborations before rounding up with a top notch performance at the B-Club. See photos below:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

