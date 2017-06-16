Jadesola Odujole: The New Nigerian Gods – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Jadesola Odujole: The New Nigerian Gods
BellaNaija
Thanks to Twitter Bookclub, I was opportune to read Neil Gaiman's American Gods – a very interesting book I might add. So interesting that it has been adapted into a Television Series on Amazon. The book was described by Publishers Weekly as “Neil …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!