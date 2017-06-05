Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jaiz Bank emerges worst performing stock on NSE in May

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Jaiz Bank has emerged the worst performing stock in percentage terms on the Nigerian Stock Exchange  (NSE) for the month of May. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that data obtained from the exchange for the month of May indicated that the stock dropped by 17.39 per cent, to close at 95k per share, as against the opening price of N1.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.