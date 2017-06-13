Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB 2017 Withheld Results Released – CHECK NOW!

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Education

Am using this medium to urge JAMB candidates who are unable to check their results to go and check it now.
JAMB has just released the withheld results.

To check your results…..
Visit www.jamb.org.ng

If you are unable to view it, just calm down and keep re-checking it as they are uploading it batches by batches.

