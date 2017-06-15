Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB: ASUU demands prosecution of blacklisted CBT centres

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Education, JAMB, News | 0 comments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to prosecute owners of CBT centres that were blacklisted for malpractices during the 2017 UTME. President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, on Thursday praised JAMB for blacklisting the centres. “What JAMB has done in that respect is a […]

JAMB: ASUU demands prosecution of blacklisted CBT centres

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.