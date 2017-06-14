JAMB blacklists 48 CBT centres for malpractice
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has blacklisted 48 Computer-Based Test centres. They were blacklisted over their alleged involvement in…
Read » JAMB blacklists 48 CBT centres for malpractice on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!