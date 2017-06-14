JAMB cancels results for 59698 UTME candidates – Royal News (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
Royal News (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
JAMB cancels results for 59698 UTME candidates
Royal News (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has now officially cancelled the results of 59,698 candidates over examination malpractices. JAMB's Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at a news conference at …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!