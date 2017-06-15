JAMB Cancels Results Of 59,698 UTME Candidates

The Joint Admission and matriculation board has cancelled the result of 59,698 candidates who participated in the 2017 UTME. According to the the JAMB registrar Ishaq Oloyede 1,386 candidates have their results cancelled over examination malpractice. READ ALSO: 2017 UTME: JAMB Releases Some Results That Was Withheld 57,646 results were cancelled as a result of centres-induced …

