Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jamb candidates protests as board refuses to open portal for correction of data

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in JAMB, News | 0 comments

Thousands of UTME candidates took to the office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Lagos, the candidates accused the tertiary admission examination body of refusing to open its portal for them to effect changes in their personal data. The protesting candidates accused JAMB of collecting money from them for the exercise but …

The post Jamb candidates protests as board refuses to open portal for correction of data appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.