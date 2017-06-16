JAMB concludes arrangements for supplementary UTME 2017

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it had concluded arrangements for its supplementary 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This was made known by the board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin said this in an interview in Lagos. According to him, the examination, scheduled for July 1, is to …

The post JAMB concludes arrangements for supplementary UTME 2017 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

