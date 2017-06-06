Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB officials got bribes from CBT centres to alter UTME results – Registrar

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has disclosed that some Computer-Based Test centres gave bribes to some officials, to falsify the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, results. Oloyede disclosed this at a briefing yesterday in Abuja. He said the JAMB officials had to collect the bribes for “security reasons”. […]

JAMB officials got bribes from CBT centres to alter UTME results – Registrar

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.